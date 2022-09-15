Bidco coach Akhulia targeting top five finish in 2022-23 FKF PL season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Bidco United head coach Anthony AKhulia is confident that his side can crack a top five finish in the 2022-23 FKF Premier League season.

The tactician says he is impressed with how his team is fairing and building up in pre-season so far and notes that he has the assurance the players can carry forth his ambition and crack up their best ever top flight finish, in their third season in the Premier League.

“I think we can finish in the top five. We have a very good team and if we can work on a few areas of improvement, I believe we will achieve that. We are not 100pc there, but I believe we will get there by the time the season is starting,” said the coach.

Bidco have played three friendly matches against top flight sides, losing to KCB 2-1 and drew with Kariobangi Sharks and Tusker FC 2-2. Bidco United taking on Tusker FC in a friendly match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The performances have been encouraging to the tactician and he has a picture of where he believes his team will be at the start of the season.

“I think the players have done so well and we are doing well in terms of progression. We have managed to click in so many areas but we still have several places we need to work on,” he said.

Adding; “We need to work on our defense line because conceding six goals in three matches is not good. The communication at the back needs to be better and also defending as a team has to improve.” Bidco United head coach Anthony Akhulia speaking to his players. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Bidco lost two players who were very key in their campaign last season, midfielder Jacob ‘Yobo’ Onyango who joined Ulinzi Stars while goalkeeper Brian Opondo moved to Tusker.

“Yes they left big gaps and we will feel them but I believe we have personell who have the bility to fill up the gaps. We will be good,” said coach AKhulia.

The team has brought in Michael Bodo from Talanta to fill into midfield while veteran goalkeeper Lucas Indeche returns to Thika town, after a stint in South Sudan.