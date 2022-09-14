Connect with us

Rashford

Football

Manchester United will travel to Sheriff Tiraspol without Marcus Rashford

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Sep 14 – Marcus Rashford will stay in England when Manchester United travel to Moldova for the Europa League clash against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, who has started the campaign in promising fashion for United, will stay at home, along with Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

None of the quartet trained at Carrington on Wednesday morning ahead of the flight to Moldova.

Erik ten Hag is otherwise taking a full-strength squad, with Cristiano Ronaldo among the travelling party and Luke Shaw returning after injury.

United are looking for their first points of their Group E campaign, having lost to Real Sociedad last week.

Ten Hag will face the media on Wednesday tea-time to preview the fixture.

