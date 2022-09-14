Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

London Marathon organisers say they want to make the race the 'most diverse in the world'

Athletics

London Marathon offers non-binary option for mass event

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 14 – Entrants in the mass-participation event at next year’s London Marathon will be offered a non-binary gender option.

Organisers said it was part of a drive to make the race the “most diverse, equitable and inclusive marathon in the world”.

Three gender options — male, female and non-binary — will be offered to all participants registering for the mass participation element of the event.

“The elite athlete races, plus the Championship and Good For Age categories, which all operate under World Athletics rules, will not offer a non-binary gender option,” organisers added in a statement.

Event director Hugh Brasher said it was a “significant step forward” in the drive to make the event more inclusive.

“We know there is still much more to be done, but changes such as this demonstrate our commitment to making the TCS London Marathon an event that is for everyone,” he said.

The Boston Marathon announced a similar change this week.

The 2023 London Marathon will return to its traditional April slot for the first time in four years after it was disrupted by the coronavirus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The ballot for those who want to take part in next year’s event opens on October 1, the day before the 2022 London Marathon.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved