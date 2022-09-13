Rift Valley reign supreme as school games return with a bang after Covid setback

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, SEPTEMBER 13 – Rift Valley region clinched this year’s overall Kenya Secondary School Games title after shining at the just-concluded national championship in Nakuru.

The region harvested 159 points, followed by Nairobi and Western, which garnered 142 and 121 points respectively.

Nyanza, Coast and Eastern regions were in fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively, with 114 points, 107 points and 95 points.

North Eastern tailed the list with a meagre 11 points while Central Kenya managed to collect 84 points to get to the second last position among the eight regions.

The annual games resumed this year after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s edition threw up a few surprise winners including in rugby, boys’ football, girls’ hockey, girls’ volleyball and basketball.

In boys’ football, debutants Ebwali Boys High School from Western beat Nairobi’s High Secondary 1-0 to clinch the crown courtesy of fifth minute freekick by Tom Oseko after his teammate, Alex Tindi, was fouled at the edge of the box.

Ebwali had beaten Kabarnet Boys 1-0 to get a spot in the finals while Highway trounced Kisumu Day High school 4-2 in the other semi-final tie.

Subsequently, Ebwali head coach Francis Muhambe asked the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) to help his team quickly acquire travel documents ahead of the East African School Championships in Arusha, Tanzania.

“I am also seeking help for my technical team of five to travel to Tanzania because the government is only catering for the 20 players and the head coach,” he said

The winning teams are expected to travel to their East African neighbours tomorrow for the regional games.

Other underdogs who won in their respective categories are Tachasis girls (hockey) and Western Kenya’s Koyonzo Boys (rugby).

Big teams such as Wiyeta Girls (football), Cheptil (volleyball) and St Anthony Kitale will be defending their East African titles in Arusha.