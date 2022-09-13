Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Welsh captain Gareth Bale is joined by fans at a press conference welcoming him to Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC

Football

Los Angeles FC’s Gareth Bale has MLS’s top-selling jersey

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, Sep 13Less than three months into his Major League Soccer tenure Wales captain Gareth Bale’s Los Angeles FC jersey is the top-seller on MLSstore.com, the league said Monday.

MLS didn’t release figures in announcing the top 25 best sellers of the official Adidas-manufactured kit, but said they were compiled from the start of the campaign through September 1.

Bale, a five-time UEFA Champions League winner, signed with LAFC in late June after his departure from Real Madrid and played his first MLS match on July 17.

But the 33-year-old star, who helped Wales earn their first World Cup berth since 1958, has captured the imagination of MLS fans, sales of his jersey topping those of Charlotte FC defender Christian Fuchs and LAFC teammate Carlos Vela on the list.

LAFC, who also signed veteran Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini during the league’s secondary transfer window, have already clinched an MLS Cup playoff berth.

With 60 points they lead the Western Conference and are three behind the Philadelphia Union in the race for the Supporters’ Shield awarded to the club with the best regular-season record.

LAFC can secure the Western Conference top seed with a victory at Minnesota on Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved