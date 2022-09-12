Who said what at the 2022 US Open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK, United States, Sep 12 – Best quotes from the US Open, the season’s final Grand Slam tournament, which came to end at Flushing Meadows on Sunday:

“I have been pretty vague about it, right? I’m going to stay vague because you never know.”

— Serena Williams in her first round press conference after beating Danka Kovinic when asked if the US Open was her last tournament.

“I was twice in Times Square in my life, and it was weird. Yeah, I’m going to enjoy that just from my phone.”

— Iga Swiatek on being told a huge advertising image of her looms over the iconic New York site.

“I’m a heavy asthmatic. When I’m running side to side, I’m struggling to breathe, probably not something I want to be breathing in between points.”

— Nick Kyrgios after complaining fans were smoking marijuana when he was playing on Louis Armstrong Court.

“I’m a good-looking guy, I guess.”

— China’s Wu Yibing on his popularity on social media after making the third round.

“I wasn’t surprised. I don’t believe that making a big deal out of it is important. I always shake hands with my opponents. It is what it is. I cannot force anybody to shake my hand. How did it make me feel? It’s not the most important thing in the world right now.”

— Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka after Ukrainian opponent Marta Kostyuk refused to shake her hand after their second round clash.

“I was a little bit dizzy and it was a little bit painful.”

— Rafael Nadal after accidentally hitting himself in the nose with his own racquet in the closing moments of his win over Fabio Fognini.

“To everyone in that box, it’s been a fun ride. It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I have ever been on in my life. I’m so grateful to every single person that has ever said ‘go Serena!’ in their life. I’m just so grateful. You got me here.”

– Serena Williams after her defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in what was — probably — her last match.

“It’s a little bit bigger than usual but it’s okay. The nose is still there.”

— Nadal on his nose.

“Man, I was losing it in the locker room. Bro, I was going crazy. Yeah, I mean, that’s my guy. So to see him post that, I was like, Do I retweet it as soon as he sent it? I was like, You know what, I’m going to be cool and act like I didn’t see it and then retweet it three hours later.”

— Frances Tiafoe reacting to basketball star LeBron James’ tweeting ‘CONGRATS Young King!!! You earned it! @FTiafoe’ after his win over Rafael Nadal.

“He liked a lot of candy and chocolates and cookies. He’d eat at unusual times. He missed breakfast a lot. He was, in my opinion, not really professional enough.”

— Wayne Ferreira, the coach of Frances Tiafoe who made the semi-finals.

“Let me double-check. I just don’t really know the surname, but just know the name Gavin.”

— Aryna Sabalenka struggling to recall the coach who helped her improve her service action.

“I’m trying to pee for doping. Although it does help ease the loss.”

— Jessica Pegula drinking a can of beer at her post-match news conference after losing to Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals.

“I felt a bit lighter….sorry, that’s a bit disgusting.”

— Iga Swiatek on the benefits of her bathroom break after losing the first set of her semi-final victory over Aryna Sabalenka.

“We felt and we wanted to just show a sign of respect and acknowledgement of the situation we are in because it’s a huge moment in our history.”

— Britain’s doubles champion Joe Salisbury on wearing a black armband as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II following the monarch’s death. Defeated rival Neal Skupski opted for a black ribbon.

“I’m really glad it’s not in cash.”

— Iga Swiatek on receiving her winner’s cheque of $2.6 million for winning the women’s title.

“I’m hungry for more. I want to be in the top for many, many weeks and I hope many years. I’m going to work hard again after this week, these amazing two weeks. I’m going to fight for have more of this.”

— US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz

“He’s one of these few rare talents that comes up every now and then in sports.”

— Beaten men’s finalist Casper Ruud on champion Carlos Alcaraz.