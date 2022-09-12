“Sponsor Kenyan clubs for international tournaments,” incoming government urged

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, SEPTEMBER 12 – Nairobi Water women’s handball coach Jack Herbert has asked the incoming government to facilitate Kenyan teams to play in as many international competitions as possible.

Herbert said Kenyan teams, especially national league champions, can only improve when they regularly compete with the who-is-who in their respective disciplines.

“What I expect is support for different teams be it in handball, hockey, basketball, football or rugby. This is important especially for the top teams who qualify for continental events and are unable to participate. There should be a policy in place that supports winning teams to go and play in club championships. In that way, they gain exposure and we are able to improve our sports,” Herbert said.

The tactician also spoke of the need for policies that enable talented sportsmen and women to realise their potential as early as possible in their careers.

“I expect the new government to have sports policies and to ensure every discipline in the country gets exposure through resources that enable them to compete against the best. Our teams and players should be able to get assistance without any difficulties,” he said.

The reigning national champions have been perennial competitors at the regional and continental level and are the current East and Central African champions, after clinching the title at last year’s edition in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The ‘Water Queens’ look set to once again fly the national flag in Africa as they sit comfortably perched on top of the league table with 16 points, four ahead of their arch-rivals, National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Having dispatched another close challenger, Ulinzi Sharks, over the weekend, Herbert is confident of retaining the title for another season.

“We still have two more matches in the second leg to play against NCPB and Ulinzi Sharks. We won against both in the first leg…those are the two matches I would say will be tough but for the other teams, it will just be a case of game management,” he said.

In the men’s division, champions NCPB remain on course for a successful title defence after a 43-19 walloping of Technical University of Kenya (TUK).

They win extended their lead at the top to 20 points, four ahead of Ulinzi who edged out third-placed Black Mamba 23-17.

Both matches were staged at the Nyayo Stadium.