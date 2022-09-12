Rally Raid winner Ross credits navigator Savage for win in Soysambu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 12 – Rally Raid 3 winner Ross Field has saluted his navigator Quentin Savage for his hard work and cooperation that yielded their second win of the season during the Rally Raid 3 (dubbed the Mayes Memorial) at Soysambu Ranch over the weekend.

The two edged ahead of second-placed pair of Mike Rose and Maarten Piet as well as third-placed Joost and Rosaline Zuurbier.

“A great Rally Raid in Soysambu with over 200km of wet terrain and fast tracks… with a good field of cars, buggies and bikes. Quentin navigated extremely well and guided us to a good win. Overall, the entire team came through and will be paramount for our title campaign,” Ross said.

He said he is hopeful that the teamwork in his camp will continue growing even as they set sights on clinching the national title when the curtains come down on the season in November.

“The November season-ender will be hard to win considering the level of competition expected from top drivers. We need to push harder to try and win the championship again and I have confidence in this team to work together towards that,” he said.

Run over two days, the 200km Rally Raid took place in muddy conditions, which stretched the 15 entries in the event to the limit.

Nonetheless, Ross has placed faith in his CRT car and backed it to push him towards victory even as he anticipates a bare-knuckle fight from the other competitors.

“This past weekend, we had 5 CRTs which is great for competition. I am sure that Mike (Rose), (Mark) Glen and Chinu (Matharu) will give their all and push us all the way,” he said.

Ross also came second behind Chinu in the second Raid of the season.

