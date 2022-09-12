Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte attends a press conference in Portugal on the eve of their Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon

Football

Conte’s Tottenham ‘clear favourites’ ahead of Champions League clash, says Sporting coach

Published

LISBON, Portugal, Sep 12Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are “clear favourites” in this week’s Champions League Group D match, Sporting coach Ruben Amorim said on Monday on the eve of their game in Portugal.

“Tottenham are the clear favourites in the group. They are a team that have one of the best attacks in the world with a winning coach in Italy and England and world-class players,” said Amorim.

“They are strong in transitions, have a lot of quality on set pieces. We will have to be wary because they will punish us for the slightest mistake.”

Both teams won their opening match with Sporting top of the table after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 and Tottenham winning 2-0 against Marseille.

“Of course the previous game increases our confidence,” continued Amorim, “but the pressure will in any case be on the Tottenham who will be favourites.”

He added Tottenham would also be fresher having not played their scheduled Premier League fixture against Manchester City following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Often it is the English teams who have less recovery time,” added Amorim.

Italian Conte agreed: “Of course not having played on Saturday changes the situation. It allows us to recover better.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“When you play every three days, you run the risk of having more injuries and less energy.

“I’m more relaxed when it comes to choosing my starting XI. The postponement of the game against City has allowed me to change the idea of the team I had in mind for tomorrow’s game.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved