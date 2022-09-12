Bitok names final Malkia Strikers squad for World Champs, exudes confidence in good show

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok has named his final squad of 14 players that will head to the Netherlands for the FIVB Women’s World Championships towards the end of this month.

After a rigorous eight week training camp in Brazil, the tactician has finally narrowed down on his best, with two players dropped from the camp as the team heads into the final phase of preparation.

Veronica Makokha and Middle Blocker Magdalene Mwende have been dropped from the initial squad of 16 players that travelled to Brazil for the camp.

“The Coaches are convinced that the selection of the 14 was done based on merit and a lot of other considerations which included; personal skills, position competition, statistics from both training sessions, friendly matches and being team players,” a statement from Bitok said. Malkia Strikers team pose for a group photo in Brazil. PHOTO/Paul Bitok

The tactician has named a blend of young and new blood, including five new debutants.

Veronica Adhiambo, Veronica Kilabat, Emmaculate Nekesa, Magdalene Sande and Belinda Barasa will all drape in the Malkia shirt for the first time at the World Championships.

The experienced cog in the team includes skipper Mercy Moim and her deputy Noelle Murambi, while the hot-hitting Sharon Chepchumba is also in the list travelling to the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Bitok, with assistance from his local technical bench as well as the input from the Brazilian coaches who have been handling the team in Brazil, has made tactical twitches in his team selection.

Yvonne Wavinya has been shifted from the left side of attack and will now be considered as a second libero.

Bitok explained; “She will assist Agripina (Kundu) which will be crucial in solving our weakness in reception. Though she is a left player, coaches saw it important to use her experience both in beach volleyball and indoor to help in our reception.”

The team’s group of Brazilian coaches have been led by Luizomar de Moura, and Bitok says the experienced tactician has been pleased with the work ethic and progress shown by the team over the last two months of training. Malkia Strikers players in Brazil. PHOTO/Paul Bitok

“The team has greatly improved and is now better than we were last time. This is as a result of the good training and facilities we have been using in OSASCO Brazil. I am very glad and most thankful for KVF bringing us here. I am proud of the team,” Bitok stated.

The team will conclude its training sessions in Brazil before moving to Serbia on Wednesday, where they will play more friendly matches before departing to the Netherlands for the World Championships on September 20.

The World Championships are set to serve off on September 26 and Kenya has been drawn in Pool A, where they will take on the hosts Netherlands, African rivals Cameroon, Italy, Belgium and Puerto Rico.

Bitok reiterates that the team’s minimum target will be to get to the second round, and this will mean they have to win at least two matches to stand a realistic chance.

Malkia Strikers World Championships roster

LEFT

1.Mercy Moim

Noel Murambi Meldinah Sande Veronica Adhiambo

MIDDLE BLOCKERS

Edith Mukuvilani Gladys Ekaru Lorine Chebet Belinda Barasa

SETTERS

Emmaculate Nekesa Veronica Kilabat

OPPOSITE ATTACKERS

Sharon Chepchumba Everline Makuto

LIBERO