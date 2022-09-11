We will do it with the kids, says Kariobangi Sharks coach Muluya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muiluya has expressed confidence that despite losing almost all of his experienced players, his young squad will compete well in the new season of the FKF Premier League.

Sharks have been dealt a major blow with senior players departing, and the club not going big on the transfer window to rake in experienced players.

Among those who left the club include skipper Patillah Omotto who has joined Kenya Police FC while the trio of Boniface ‘Kajos’ Onyango, Tom Teka and Eric Mmata have joined champions Tusker FC.

The club has also lost the services of Enock Wanyama, Ziyad Kiwanuka and goalkeeper Brian Olang’o. Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya watches from the touchline during a friendly match against Kenya Police FC

“We decided to promote young players from our academy. There is no big nameor a name that has been famous in the league coming into this team. We are confident that the new guys will step up to fill the void left,” the tactician said.

He added; “I have a new team and I want to play a good game. I don’t expect them to win the league, but we are going to compete. I feel proud to promote new players, giving the youth a better chance. This season I will try my best to retain most of my good young players.”

Sharks have been hard at work in pre-season and Muluya’s young side has picked encouraging results in friendly matches. Kariobangi Sharks skipper Julius Masaba chases the ball down against Police FC’s Musa Mohammed during a friendly match.

On Saturday, the team played to a barren draw with the star-studded Kenya Police at their Utalii Complex training ground.