Union Berlin go top of Bundesliga after win at Cologne

BERLIN, Germany, Sep 11 – Union Berlin moved to the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday with a determined 1-0 win at Cologne.

With fans chanting “front runners” in the background, Berlin captain Christopher Trimmel told DAZN after the game “we are on a roll”.

“We are doing well. That’s why we are where we are.”

Cologne coach Steffen Baumgart said his side had been thoroughly outplayed and “had no answers”.

“It’s a deserved victory. You have to acknowledge that quite clearly.

“I haven’t seen a team play as well here as Union did for a long time.

“You’ve got to recognise that the plan we had did not work at all.”

Union, who are unbeaten this season, held reigning champions Bayern Munich to a draw last weekend.

The visitors began the game at a furious pace, taking the lead on just four minutes.

Debutant goalkeeper Lennart Grill punted a long ball towards Jordan Siebatcheu, who passed to a running Sheraldo Becker on the edge of the box.

Becker’s cross was deflected by Cologne defender Timo Huebers into the bottom corner of his own net.

Just four minutes later, referee Benjamin Cortus awarded Union a penalty for a handball, but Siebatcheu’s tame effort was easily saved by Cologne keeper Marvin Schwaebe.

Becker had the ball in the back of the net again a minute afterwards, but his superb strike was ruled out for offside.

Despite dominating possession, Cologne were unable to find a way through with Union frequently dangerous on the counter.

Cologne went down to 10 men in the 81st minute when Luca Kilian picked up his second yellow card for a tactical foul on Andras Schaefer.

Cologne’s first loss of the season leaves Union and Bayern as the only two unbeaten sides in the Bundesliga this term.

– Freiburg miss chance at first –

In Sunday’s late game, Freiburg missed their chance to end the round on top of the table for only the third time in their history, drawing 0-0 with Borussia Moenchengladbach at home.

Despite the scoreline, the game featured end-to-end attacking throughout, with both sides denied by excellent goalkeeping.

Gladbach had the best of the opening stanza, with Marcus Thuram denied by Freiburg ‘keeper Mark Flekken in the 14th minute.

Thuram and midfielder Jonas Hofmann each had chances in the 29th minute but were again denied by Flekken.

The home side began to grow into the game in the closing stages, with South Korean Wooyeong Jeong forcing a save from Yann Sommer with ten minutes to play.

Freiburg, who started the weekend in first place, end it in second place ahead of their Europa League trip to Olympiacos in midweek.