Ferdinand Omanyala storms through into the semi-finals of the 100m at the Commonwealth Games. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Athletics

Marvin Bracy wins again as Omanyala finishes season with third place in Zagreb

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – Ferdinand Omanyala finished off his season with a third place finish at the Memorial Borisa Hanžekovića, a World Athletics Continental Gold Tour meet in Zagreb, Croatia on Sunday night.

Omanyala lost to American Marvin Bracy for a second time, the latter winning the race in 9.97.

Briton Jeremiah Azu, 21, finished second in a time of 10.14 while Omanyala managed to ease off from Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia, clocking 10.19 at third place.

This is the slowest time the Kenyan sprint King and African record holder has run this season.

He had anticipated to finish the season on a high, but lost to Bracy once again, the American having also beaten him in Switzerland a fortnight ago in a Continental Silver race.

