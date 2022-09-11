Connect with us

Hellen Obiri, Peres Jepchirchir and Almaz Ayana. PHOTO/Great North

Athletics

Fantastic Obiri warms up for New York Marathon debut with Great North Run win

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – Double 5,000m World Champion Hellen Obiri warmed up for her New York Marathon debut with her second win at the Great North Run in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

Obiri beat compatriot Peres Jepchirchir in a scintillating sprint finish clocking 1:07:05 while the Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time World Half Marathon champion finished two seconds behind.

The Kenyan World Championship silver medalist was in control of the race from start to finish and managed to wade off competition from Peres and Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana who finished third.

Instantly from the start, it was Kenya versus Ethiopia, with Obiri and Peres followed by Ayana and Hiwot Gebrekidan. The latter was dropped as the course went downhill and the tempo dipped below five-minute miling, 10km being passed in 31:41.

Gebrekidan gradually pulled back and rejoined the top three by 11 miles. The leaders were operating at sub-67-minute pace, but then slowed up as the top four ran cagily past the shopfronts of Marsden village.

Obiri surged again after they turned on to the coastal road with the finish in sight, and the Ethiopians were broken.

She won in 67:05. Jepchirchir also had no answer to her compatriot’s sprint, but was pleased with second spot in 67:07. Ayana in third (67:10) continued her comeback with her fastest ever half marathon.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo beat the Ethiopian duo of Selemon Barega and Kenenisa Bekele to win the men’s race.

He became the first Ugandan winner of this race, running 59:33, while Barega clocked an excellent 60:39 on his debut at the distance.

Bekele held off Suguro Osako for third spot. His 61:01 was 20 seconds short of Haile Gebrselassie’s age 40 best from 2013.

-Additional information from World Athletics

