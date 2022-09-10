“We are the team to beat,” Nairobi Water coach brags after win over Ulinzi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, SEPTEMBER 10 – Nairobi Water women’s handball team coach Jack Herbert believes they are the best team in the country following their 31-27 win over title challengers, Ulinzi Sharks, in a national league match on Saturday.

Herbert said his charges’ record speak for itself and tipped the reigning national champions to extend their ruthless streak this season.

“I thank God that since 2013, I am yet to lose a match while in charge of this team. I am sorry to say it but indeed we are the team to beat in this league. Everyone would love to see us lose but that is not the case…I am always one step ahead in terms of strategy. Sometimes, the referees make suspicious calls against us but that is okay,” Herbert said.

The tactician further clarified that there is no magic portion behind their dominance of the local handball scene rather attributed it is down to a set of disciplined players.

“I cannot say that I am a special coach. What has worked for us is discipline. That is the secret to success. My players are always on time for training and keen to take in instructions. As I said, since 2013, my form has been to win,” he said.

It was not a walk in the park for the Water Queens as the soldiers had them on the back ropes for certain periods of the game.

It was end-to-end action before a capacity crowd at Nyayo Stadium as Gladys Chillo of Nairobi Water and Euphrasia Mukasia and Caren Lutengeya of Sharks top scored for their teams with 11 and eight goals respectively.

Herbert admitted his team were forced to fight hard for maximum points and credited their opponents for trying to muddy the waters as far as the intensity of the game was concerned.

“I think the game went well…I was expecting a lot of resistance from Ulinzi and had prepared for them on account of this. We still have to play them in the second leg and I expect the same kind of resistance we have witnessed here today. There are a few things we need to work on in our defence considering we conceded eight goals to one player…that is not acceptable,” the coach said.

His opposite in the dugout, Victor Ochieng, admitted his girls’ relative inexperience in the top flight was their Achilles heel.

“We tried our best…we played a good game although the fact that they are more experienced than us worked for them. We made a few mistakes, which we will need to correct moving forward. We will be meeting them (Nairobi Water) again in the second leg and by then we will have improved considerably. We have studied them today and taken valuable lessons,” Ochieng said.

He singled out goalkeeper Julie Mutwoi for a spirited performance between the posts to palm away many of their opponents’ shots.

“She is the player of the match for me. She played her heart out and that is why I let her play the whole match. I liked the fact that she was energetic and sustained these levels throughout the match,” Ochieng said.

Following the match, Nairobi Water remained perched on top of the table with 18 points as Sharks remain tentatively third with 10 points, having played two games less.