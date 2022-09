NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Kenya bowed out of the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens at the semi-final of the Challenge Trophy, following a 36-0 defeat against England in Cape Town, South Africa on Saturday.

England were to hot for Kenya to handle, grounding seven tries where Jamie Adamson scored a brace with Emery, Tom Mitchell and Calum Randle also finding themselves on the score sheet.