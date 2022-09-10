After Rwanda camp, Police now ready to battle for FKF Premier League title, says coach Pamzo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Kenya Police FC head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo says the team’s two-week training camp in Kigali, Rwanda, did them a world of good and they are now ready to battle for the FKF Premier League title this coming season.

Police were in Rwanda for pre-season training and returned last week. Omollo, who joined them mid through the camp as he recovered from surgery, said it was a massive step for them to build synergy in the team.

“Having two weeks with the team and focusing on training only was really great for us to be honest. We had time to focus on building a good squad with synergy especially with the new players who have come on board. I feel we are now more prepared and better than before we left,” the tactician told Capital Sport.

He added; “The only downside was that we could not play friendly matches but we will try have as many as possible here to ensure the team spirit remains intact.” Kenya Police FC head coach Sammy Omollo during a training session. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Police had lined up friendly matches against Rayon Sports, Rwanda Police and AS Kigali, but the first tie against Rayon was called off in the 11th hour after the Rwandese Federation declined to clear the tie due to Kenya’s FIFA suspension.

Police are now set to face Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday and Gor Mahia next week in two friendly matches to build up for the new season.

Omollow now hopes the club, which has recruited well in the transfer window will be able to battle for the title.

“I think I have a very balanced team. We recruited well and focused mostly on young players because we have enough experience. I am happy with how we recruited especially the defense line because last season we had only four defenders. Now we have eight and we have options,” added the coach.

He also said; “I am happy that the players are getting to understand my philosophy and they are also getting to understand me. This is very important if we want to build a fluid team.”

Among the players the team recruited include Baraka Badi and Reagan Otieno from KCB, striker David Okoth from Homeboyz and midfielder Patillah Omotto from Kariobangi Sharks. Kenya Police forwards Elvis Rupia and Francis Kahata duringa training session. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Also, last season Police recruited players who they sent straight to Police training including Yusuf Mainge, Marvin Nabwire and Daniel Musamali from AFC Leopards and defender Kevin Ouma from Ulinzi Stars.

Omollo says he has been impressed with how they have settled into the team.

“They have settled really well and I am quite happy with how they have worked in pre-season. I am more pleased with Okoth who looks as though he has been with us for ages. I think we will have a good team,” Omollo noted.

He adds; “We will not just be participating in the league but we have a team good enough to challenge for the title.”

The tactician has singled out Tusker FC, Gor Mahia and Bandari FC as some of the teams he believes will be a challenge for them in the title and says he will look towards taking points from them to build their case. Kenya Police FC during a training session. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

While he has acquired good firepower upfront, Omollo will be without midfielder Clifton Miheso who is set to leave the team for a club in Ethiopia. But, he says the cover he has is enough.

Meanwhile, the coach says he has taken the recent postponement of the league positively, saying it will give time for the current mess to be sorted.

“I believe we should postpone until everything is sorted. I want to play a league where I know when I win I will go somewhere. We want things to be sorted so that we play an organized and recognized league,” the coach stated.