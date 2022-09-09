The next Henry Meja? Tusker recruit Odoyo eager to follow in the footsteps of ex Green Commandos hotshot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Tusker FC’s new signing David ‘Daddy’ Odoyo hopes to follow in the footsteps of his friend and former Kakamega High School alumnus Henry Meja who was signed by the reigning champions from school and now plays pro football in Sweden.

Meja joined Tusker after playing for Kakamega High School and Odoyo, who has also followed the same path, hopes he can walk in the footsteps of his friend.

Odoyo completed a move to Tusker shortly after completing his secondary education at Kakamega High School, where he scored a C+.

“When I was approached to sign I talked to him and he talked to me and told me Tusker is a good team and I can go places if I listen to the coach, work hard and show good discipline on the pitch. My target is to follow in his footsteps,” Odoyo told Capital Sport. David Odoyo signs his contract as a new Tusker FC player. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

He added; “We always talk since I joined and he is always there to give me advice. He motivates me a lot and hopefully one day, I can also play professional football as well.”

Meja joined Tusker shortly after leaving Kakamega, and flourished for the defending champions playing just one season before he signed a mega contract with Sweden top tier side AIK.

Another ex Kakamega High School alumnus playing in AIK is Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma while Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu is now playing in Belgium with Gent.

The midfielder, nicknamed ‘Daddy’ is now aiming to add on to the statistic.

“I am really delighted to be joining Tusker. It is a privilege to come here straight from school. This is a motivation not only for me but also other young players who are in school and dream of playing at the highest level. It doesn’t matter your age, as long as you work hard, you will achieve,” said the midfielder.

The 18-year old now hopes to not only work hard to learn from the experienced folk at Ruaraka, but also earn regular playing time. Tusker’s new signing David Odoyo with head coach Robert Matano. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I was really excited when Tusker approached me. I couldn’t believe it. It dawned on me when I came here and started training with the team and was welcomed very well by coach Matano. This season I want to work hard and help the team,”

“Also, I want to finish the season as the best young player and I know I will do it. I just need to keep working hard and have self-belief,” said the midfielder.