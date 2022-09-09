Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane has urged the International Cricket Council to expand the World Cup.

Cricket

Nepal cricket captain Lamichhane denies rape allegation

Published

KATHMANDU, Nepal, Sep 9Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane on Friday denied allegations that he raped a 17-year-old girl and said he would go home to fight his case.

A Nepali court has issued an arrest warrant for the 22-year-old, who is playing in the Caribbean Premier League, and he has been suspended from his leadership position.

The teenage girl, along with her guardian, filed a complaint against the player earlier this week, alleging that he raped her in a hotel room in Kathmandu last month after they met and went out.

In a statement on his social media channels, Lamichhane wrote: “I am INNOCENT & keep complete belief in the respectable laws of Nepal.

“I have decided to take a leave from CPL and go back to my country within few days.

“I am ready to face all these baseless allegations. May justice be served to the innocent & right investigation to be done towards everyone involved.

“Hope the law acts equal to everyone.”

Lamichhane is currently playing for Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League being held across the West Indies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lamichhane is a poster boy for the rise of cricket in Nepal, which gained one-day international status in 2018 but remains a long way from contesting a World Cup.

The leg-spinner’s big break came when he was snapped up by the Delhi Capitals for the lucrative Indian Premier League in 2018 and he has since been the most sought-after Nepali cricket player in international T20 leagues.

The accusations against him come after the conviction of popular Nepali actor Paul Shah this week for sexual misconduct with a minor.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and ordered to pay his victim compensation.

About 2,300 rape cases were reported in Nepal in the last fiscal year, according to police, but rights workers say many more assaults go unreported.

Only a handful of women in Nepal spoke out during the #MeToo movement, and the accused have faced little or no repercussions over the allegations.

In May, hundreds protested in Kathmandu for tougher laws and enforcement in cases of sexual violence after an aspiring model posted a series of TikTok videos detailing abuse when she was a teenager.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved