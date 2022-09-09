Kenya’s Junior Golf Foundation receive donations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 9- The Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) has been named as one of the beneficiaries of one container full of golf balls donated by the Dubai Port world (DP World), which will arrive by the end of this season.

This comes at a time when the JGF club is planning on expanding Junior golf around the country.

The president of Junior Golf Foundation, Regina Gachora, said that this will benefit the less privileged children interested in golf.

“This sponsorship comes at an opportune time when JGF is in the process of demystifying golf and establishing golf in ‘mashinani’. We will distribute the balls to all golf clubs for the support of junior golf programs and also to juniors who cannot afford golf balls.”

The Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) was set up by Kenya Golf Union and Kenya Ladies Golf Union, with the aim of promoting junior golf for both boys and girls. This is from the ages of five to twenty-one years.

DP World has focused on three key areas of growth for the sport – golf for the disabled, junior golf, and ladies’ golf.

The rest to benefit include: South African Disabled Golf Association (SADGA), European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA), The Golf Foundation (India) and an all-female golfing group in the UAE, Chicks with Sticks.

Daniel van Otterdijk, Chief Communications Officer of Group Communications at DP World, hopes that this will help to inspire and encourage more people to take up the sport by giving them repurposed golf balls.

“Through our sponsorship of the DP World Tour, we wanted to find both a meaningful and memorable way to give back to the sport. This initiative is a great way for DP World to showcase our logistics and supply chain capabilities and expertise.”

“By distributing the golf balls to the organisations that need them most, we are supporting initiatives that help to share the joy of playing golf. We look forward to hearing about how the balls have been used to grow the game around the world.”

The World Tour, is the leading provider of smart logistics solutions, enabling the flow of trade across the globe.

The DP World golf ball collection will continue until the end of the season and the balls will be redistributed in early 2023.