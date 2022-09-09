Kenya bows out of Cup contention at Rugby 7s World Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – The national 7s team was eliminated by Argentina in the Cup contention at the ongoing Rugby World Cup 7s in South Africa after going down 22-7 in the round of 16.
