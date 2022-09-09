Connect with us

Jesus, Coutinho left out of Brazil squad for friendlies

Published

RIO de Janeiro, Brazil, Sep 9 – Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho were both left out of Brazil’s squad for upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia on Friday as Tite’s side warm up for the World Cup.

The five-time world champions face Ghana in French city Le Havre on September 23 before taking on Tunisia four days later at the Parc des Princes.

Jesus, who has impressed this season since joining Premier League leaders Arsenal from Manchester City, featured 11 times for Brazil in World Cup qualifying without scoring.

The tournament gets underway in Qatar on November 20.

Coutinho, who has scored 21 goals in 68 international appearances, has made a slow start to the campaign with Steven Gerrard’s struggling Aston Villa.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is unsurprisingly in the squad and could play at his home club ground in the Tunisia game, alongside PSG teammate Marquinhos.

Brazil will start their bid for a sixth World Cup against Serbia on November 24 in Lusail, with further Group G games against Switzerland and Cameroon.

Brazil squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Ederson (Manchester City/ENG), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus/ITA), Alex Sandro (Juventus/ITA), Alex Telles (Sevilla/ESP), Marquinhos (PSG/FRA), Eder Militao (Real Madrid/ESP), Thiago Silva (Chelsea/ENG), Bremer (Juventus/ITA), Roger Ibanez (Roma, ITA)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United/ENG), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle/ENG), Fred (Manchester United/ENG), Fabinho (Liverpool/ENG), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham/ENG), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards: Antony (Manchester United/ENG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Neymar (PSG/FRA), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona/ESP), Richarlison (Tottenham/ENG), Rodrygo (Real Madrid/ESP), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid/ESP)

