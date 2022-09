NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Shujaa stormed into the round of 16 at the Rugby Sevens World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa after beating Tonga 21-0 in the first round tie this morning.

Three tries, two of which were converted saw Shujaa start off with a win to sail to a round of 16 duel against Argentina on Friday evening.

Willy Ambaka, skipper Nelson Oyoo and Vincent Onyala dotted down a try each with Sammy Oliech converting two while the third conversion was missed by the returning Collins Injera.