English Premier League fixtures postponed following queen’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – This weekend’s round of English Premier League fixtures have been postponed as the United Kingdom mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday.

A statement from the Premier League stated that the round of matches, including Monday’s fixtures will be shelved.

“To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game,” a statement from the Premier League said.

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”