US Open: Who said what on day 10

New York (AFP), Sep 5 – Who said what at the US Open on Wednesday, the 10th day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows:

“My hotel room right now is a disgrace too. Yeah, it’s pretty bad. Clothes everywhere. My player bank is diabolical. Yeah, it’s getting the job done, so who cares right now.”

— Frances Tiafoe on his courtside clutter.

“He liked a lot of candy and chocolates and cookies. He’d eat at unusual times. He missed breakfast a lot. He was, in my opinion, not really professional enough.”

— Wayne Ferreira, the coach of Frances Tiafoe who has made the semi-finals of a Slam for the first time.

“I still don’t know I did it. It was a high quality and unbelievable match. Jannik is a great player. I will never be tired of saying that all the wins I have here are due to the amazing support.”

— Carlos Alcaraz on his marathon win over Jannik Sinner

“I think this one will hurt for quite a while.”

— Sinner after his 5-hour, 15-minute defeat

“They took away one opportunity from me, so I worked really hard for this one.”

— Aryna Sabalenka on being motivated to make the semi-finals by the Wimbledon ban on Belarusian and Russian players.

“Let me double-check. I just don’t really know the surname, but just know the name Gavin.”

— Sabalenka struggling to recall the coach who has helped her improve her service action.

“I should be positive. At the same time I’m like, three quarter-finals. Sorry, but it sucks. It sucks.”

— Jessica Pegula after her defeat by Iga Swiatek which was her fourth Slam quarter-final loss.

“I’m trying to pee for doping. Although it does help ease the loss.”

— Pegula drinking a can of beer at her post-match news conference.

“Seems like i am watching a table tennis match @janniksin vs @carlosalcaraz.”

— Former Spanish player Feliciano Lopez on Twitter watching the Alcaraz v Sinner quarter-final.