Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Victory moment: Karen Khachanov celebrates

Sports

US Open: Who said what on day 10

Published

‘Hotel mess’: Frances Tiafoe © GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP / Sarah Stier

New York (AFP), Sep 5 – Who said what at the US Open on Wednesday, the 10th day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows:

“My hotel room right now is a disgrace too. Yeah, it’s pretty bad. Clothes everywhere. My player bank is diabolical. Yeah, it’s getting the job done, so who cares right now.”

— Frances Tiafoe on his courtside clutter.

“He liked a lot of candy and chocolates and cookies. He’d eat at unusual times. He missed breakfast a lot. He was, in my opinion, not really professional enough.”

— Wayne Ferreira, the coach of Frances Tiafoe who has made the semi-finals of a Slam for the first time.

“I still don’t know I did it. It was a high quality and unbelievable match. Jannik is a great player. I will never be tired of saying that all the wins I have here are due to the amazing support.”

— Carlos Alcaraz on his marathon win over Jannik Sinner

“I think this one will hurt for quite a while.”

— Sinner after his 5-hour, 15-minute defeat

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“They took away one opportunity from me, so I worked really hard for this one.”

— Aryna Sabalenka on being motivated to make the semi-finals by the Wimbledon ban on Belarusian and Russian players.

“Let me double-check. I just don’t really know the surname, but just know the name Gavin.”

— Sabalenka struggling to recall the coach who has helped her improve her service action.

“I should be positive. At the same time I’m like, three quarter-finals. Sorry, but it sucks. It sucks.”

— Jessica Pegula after her defeat by Iga Swiatek which was her fourth Slam quarter-final loss.

“I’m trying to pee for doping. Although it does help ease the loss.”

— Pegula drinking a can of beer at her post-match news conference.

“Seems like i am watching a table tennis match @janniksin vs @carlosalcaraz.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

— Former Spanish player Feliciano Lopez on Twitter watching the Alcaraz v Sinner quarter-final.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved