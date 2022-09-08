US Open: Who said what on day 10

New York (AFP), Sep 5 – Who said what at the US Open on Wednesday, the 10th day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows:
“My hotel room right now is a disgrace too. Yeah, it’s pretty bad. Clothes everywhere. My player bank is diabolical. Yeah, it’s getting the job done, so who cares right now.”
— Frances Tiafoe on his courtside clutter.
“He liked a lot of candy and chocolates and cookies. He’d eat at unusual times. He missed breakfast a lot. He was, in my opinion, not really professional enough.”
— Wayne Ferreira, the coach of Frances Tiafoe who has made the semi-finals of a Slam for the first time.
“I still don’t know I did it. It was a high quality and unbelievable match. Jannik is a great player. I will never be tired of saying that all the wins I have here are due to the amazing support.”
— Carlos Alcaraz on his marathon win over Jannik Sinner
“I think this one will hurt for quite a while.”
— Sinner after his 5-hour, 15-minute defeat
“They took away one opportunity from me, so I worked really hard for this one.”
— Aryna Sabalenka on being motivated to make the semi-finals by the Wimbledon ban on Belarusian and Russian players.
“Let me double-check. I just don’t really know the surname, but just know the name Gavin.”
— Sabalenka struggling to recall the coach who has helped her improve her service action.
“I should be positive. At the same time I’m like, three quarter-finals. Sorry, but it sucks. It sucks.”
— Jessica Pegula after her defeat by Iga Swiatek which was her fourth Slam quarter-final loss.
“I’m trying to pee for doping. Although it does help ease the loss.”
— Pegula drinking a can of beer at her post-match news conference.
“Seems like i am watching a table tennis match @janniksin vs @carlosalcaraz.”
— Former Spanish player Feliciano Lopez on Twitter watching the Alcaraz v Sinner quarter-final.