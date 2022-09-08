Connect with us

Michael Olunga celebrates one of his three goals. PHOTO/Al Duhail

Football

Super Olunga gets scoring touch on fire with first season hattrick

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 8 – Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga continues to find his scoring touch after blanking for the first three games of the Qatari Premier League season as he scored a hattrick to hand his club Al Duhail a 3-0 victory over Qatar SC.

The victory at home pushed Duhail, coached by Argentine legend Hernan Crespo to second in the Qatari Stars League with 13 points, two behind Al Arabi.

MIchael Olunga celebrates with the match ball after scoring his hatrick. PHOTO/Al Duhail

Olunga scored his first goal of the season last week as Duhail beat the league leaders 3-0 and he continued from where he stopped, grabbing all three in the rout over Qatar.

He grabbed the opener in the fourth minute when he sprung onto a long ball, beat his marker before going round the keeper and slapping into an empty net.

He grabbed his second of the night from the penalty spot two minutes to the break as Duhail went to the breather with a two-goal cushion.

Michael Olunga curls in the third goal for Al Duhail. PHOTO/Al Duhail

He added the third in exquisite fashion in the 65th minute when he controlled the ball at the edge of the box before curling a brilliant effort beyond the keeper, having sighted him a yard off his near post.

The ball took a wicked deflection off a defender, taking the keeper off his step.

