Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Daniel Ricciardo shows off a tattoo of his teammate Lando Norris at Monza on Thursday

Motors

Ricciardo keeps options open for 2023

Published

MONZA, Italy, Sep 8 – Daniel Ricciardo says he is keeping his options open for next season as he looks for new employers following the early termination of his contract with McLaren.

The popular Australian has seven races left with the British team, the countdown starting at Monza this weekend where he won 12 months ago.

“I’m really assessing everything. In short, I don’t have anything teed up yet; I don’t have anything confirmed,” he said at Thursday’s press conference ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

“I think when I do, I’ll be the first to tell you, so there’s no reason for me to hold back information now, there’s no secrets – it’s kind of all open and out there,” he added.

“I’m sure over time the right thing – whatever that ends up being – will make sense. I think as well, it’s not just about what’s right for next year, it’s what’s right for my future – it goes beyond ’23. It’s complex, but when I know, you will!”

The 33-year-old received support from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

“Well, I think he should be racing, personally. I think he’s far too talented and he’s earned the right to be amongst us racing.

“If I was managing him, he’d be racing!”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ricciardo announced in the days before the Belgium Grand Prix last month that he had agreed to leave McLaren by mutual consent at the end of this year, cutting short his original three-year contract, after picking up just 19 points from 15 races.

Ricciardo’s place alongside Lando Norris will be filled by his fellow countryman Oscar Piastri.

Ricciardo put to bed any suggestions of a rift between him and Norris, who had shown little sympathy with his teammate’s axing, by turning up at the press conference with a tattoo of Norris on his neck.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved