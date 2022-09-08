KPA Ladies get to camp ahead of Africa Zone Five Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – National Women Basketball Premier League defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) started camp this week ahead of the Africa Zone Five Championships to be staged in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, as they hope to defend their title.

The dockers started training Wednesday, with an eye also on their next league fixture against Zetech Sparks at their Mombasa backyard this weekend.

“We want to start preparations as early as possible to ensure the team is in the best shape. The game against Zetech will be good for us because they are a good team, very athletic with lots of running and they will help us prepare for the Championship,” coach Anthony Ojukwu told Capital Sport.

He added; “We have had a good run in the league and that also works to give us confidence moving forward.”

KPA are unbeaten in the league this season and last weekend earned a routine 82-34 victory over Eagle Wings.

At the Zone Five, which is set to start at the end of the month in Dar es Salaam, Ojukwu expects tough competition but remains optimistic they can defend their title.

“We have a good team with good players and now we only need to prepare better and ensure tactically and physically we are in good condition,” he stated.

Ojukwu has recruited well this season and among the gems he picked include shooting guard Jemimah Omondi from Storms as well as centre Lindah Alando from rivals Equity.