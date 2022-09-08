KCB’s Zico slams delay of FKF Premier League kick-off

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 8 – KCB FC boss Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno is the latest tactician in the top flight league to slam the delay of the kick-off of the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season.

Zico’s concerns comes after Tusker’s Robert Matano raised the same after the FKF Caretaker Committee postponed the league twice now scheduled to start September 24.

Speaking as the team planned for a week-long high altitude pre-season training in Meru, Zico said the postponement disorients their plan and are forced to work backwards.

“We are always looking for areas to improve on. This trip will give us an opportunity to learn and bond more. The Mt. Kenya climate is conducive for the boys to acclimatize as well as ensure they are ready for the task ahead,” Zico said.

“It is unfair for the postponement of the league because we need to have proper planning so that we as coaches can prepare our teams well, like now we had planned for the to kick-off on the 24th of August then it was pushed to 11th of September now its moved to the 24th of September, so this postponement makes it hard for coaches to program their training,” Zico added. KCB FC players surround referee Anthony Juma Ogwayo after he awarded AFC Leopards a penalty. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

During the camp, KCB FC will play two friendly matches against Meru Bombers FC and Nanyuki Combine FC.

Zico has praised his team which recorded impressive wins against their opponents in the last four pre- seasons build up matches.

He expressed his optimism on the prospects of the team’s new signings whom he believes hold the key to unlocking the Banker’s maiden national title.