Heavy Kenyan line up as Diamond League ends with Zurich Finale tonight

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – After Beatrice Chebet and Nicholas Kimeli started off the winning run on Wednesday, the final round of races in the season ending Diamond League will go down in Zurich on Thursday night.

Here is how Kenyan athletes will line up in the Swiss city.

8:33pm – Women’s steeplechase

After storming to victory in Brussels last week, Commonwealth Games champion Jackline Chepkoech will look to finish her season with a Trophy in hand and will be Kenya’s highlight in the women’s steeplechase.

World U20 Champion Faith Chwerotich, who finished fourth in Brussels will also be in the race which will be paced by Virginia Nyambura.

American Emma Coburn, Kenyan-turned Bahraini Winfred Mutile Yavi and Kazakhstan’s Daisy Jepkemei are some to watch out for.

8:59pm – Women’s 1500m

All eyes will be on double Olympic and World Champion Faith Kipyegon, who has been totally unbeatable this season. Kipyegon’s last competition was in Monaco when she came to within touching distance of the World Record.

She will once again attempt to lower the mark, though it will prove difficult. But, her eyes are principally set on winning the Diamond Trophy.

9:10pm – Men’s 1500m Tuimothy Cheruiyot all smiles after qualifying for the 1500m final at the Commonwealth Games. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Abel Kipsang and Timothy Cheruiyot will be the leading Kenyan lights in this race that has proved a hard nut for them this season.

Cheruiyot has had a tough season, struggling with recovery from injury, while Kipsang’s tactics have failed him several times.

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and World Championship silver medallist Sadiki Abdelatiff from Algeria will be the men to watch out for.

9:31pm – Men’s 3,000m steeplechase

The water and barrier race will be laden with Kenyan names, but most eyes will be on Moroccan World and Olympic Champion Soufiane El Bakkali.

He will be challenged for the title by the Kenyan charge led by Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwott as well as former World U20 Champions Amos Serem and Leonard Bett. Lawrence Kemboi will be the other Kenyan in the race.

10:19pm – Women’s 800m

Commonwealth Games champion and World Championship bronze medalist Mary Moraa will be the lone Kenyan in the two-lap race.

The 23-year old warmed up for a possible assault at a Diamond Trophy with a fourth place finish in Brussels last week where she set a new National Record in the 400m.

“I will go there to do my best. Everyone will come in prepared to win and it will not be easy,” Moraa said.

Natoya Goule of Jamaica and Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson will be the women who Moraa will have her eyes on as she looks to finish the season with a win.

10:31pm – Men’s 800m

Double Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal and World Champion Emmanuel Korir will lead the Kenyan hunt for the Diamond Trophy.

The two have had mixed fortunes in the Diamond League this season, but will look to battle for a goof finish to the campaign.

World Champion Jake Wightman who beat both of them in Brussels last week. Korir finished third while Kinyamal was sixth.

Canadian Marco Arop and American Hoppel Bryce will be two others to look out for.