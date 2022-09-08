Get over it: Matano hopes for Matasi focus after botched Police move

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano hopes that goalkeeper Patrick Matasi will get his focus back sharp after resuming training with the FKF Premier League champions following a botched attempt to force a move to Kenya Police FC.

Matasi had stepped away from first team training at Ruaraka as he tried to force a move to Police who he said had offered him a job at the service, but the club’s management refused to budge.

The club insisted that Police had to meet their valuation of the player, who still had a year left to run in his contract.

“He wanted to go but sometimes in life things don’t work the way we want them to. He has to wait for the opportunity to come. Sometimes you don’t force things, you make things to happen. He has realised that and as a senior player who played well last season, he remains,” said the coach.

He added; “The last few weeks have distracted him but we will talk to him to get his mind back in the game so he can continue working well. When his time comes, he will go.” Goalkeeper Patrick Matasi with head coach Robert Matano. PHOTO/Tusker FC

Matasi was one of Tusker’s best performers last season, having joined in when he cut short his contract with Ethiopian club St. George.

He did not start for the team for most parts of the early campaign, save for the 4-0 away loss to Zamalek in the CAF Champions League. His league debut was a 0-0 draw with Sofapaka at Ruaraka and since then, didn’t look back.

The good performance for the brewers saw him attract a lot of suitors and Police are said to have dangled the job carrot on his face, something that turned his head.

But the club were reluctant as they wanted to earn a fee from his transfer to Police, something that the latter was reluctant on.

Since the opening week of pre-season training, he hadn’t trained with the rest of the squad but this week, rejoined his mates on the field.

With the uncertainty surrounding his availability for the season, Tusker had brought on board Brian Opondo from Bidco United.

The club will now have four very able goalkeepers to choose from with Matasi returning, while Brian Bwire and Michael Wanjala have also been in the fold. Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano with new goalkeeper Brian Opondo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Opondo, speaking to Capital Sports after his unveiling at the club on Wednesday afternoon said he was ready to battle for a starting place in the team.

“This is like a dream come true for me because ever since I started playing football, joining a big club was always top of my priority and Tusker is a big club. It is a huge challenge for me but I am ready for it. As a player, you always have to be ready for competition,” the shot stopper said

He added; “This team has very good goalkeepers and for me, I will work hard to try and get playing time. My target is to play at least 15 games and keep 10 clean sheets.”

With almost a month and a half lost in pre-season on-field training, Matasi has his work out, with the three others having worked consistently with keepers’ coach Duncan Ochieng.