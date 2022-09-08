Connect with us

Angela Okutoyi prepares for a serve during a training session at the Nairobi Club. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Sports

Angie Okutoyi powers into Junior US Open doubles second round

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Angela Okutoyi and her Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp started their journey for a stub at yet another grandslam doubles title when they won their opening match at the US Open on Wednesday night.

The duo dominated Johanne Svendsen (Denmark) and Qavia Lopez (USA), beating them by straight sets of 6-1, 6-3 in the first round duel in New York.

Okutoyi is seeking for a perfect ending to her Junior career with doubles glory, having been eliminated from the second round in the singles.

The duo have re-united just over two months after they clinched the doubles title in Wimbledon, after beating the Canadian duo of Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko by two sets to one.

The Kenyan, 18, also just recently won the doubles title at the J1 Repentigny in Canada, a warm up tournament for the US Open.

In the second round, Okutoyi and Nijkamp are scheduled to take on the USA duo of Natalie Block and Piper Charney.

