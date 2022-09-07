US Open: Who said what on day 9

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK, United States, Sep 7 – Who said what at the US Open on Tuesday, the ninth day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows:

“I did it, guys. Finally, you are showing me some love,” Karen Khachanov to the mostly pro-Nick Kyrgios crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium after his quarter-final win.

“It’s just devastating. It’s heartbreaking. Not just for me, but for everyone that I know that wants me to win.”

— Kyrgios after his five-set loss

“I think I’m gonna be fired from my job as Minister of Happiness.”

— Ons Jabeur on possibly losing her nickname after banging her racquet in frustration during her quarter-final win over Ajla Tomljanovic.

“I probably should reflect a little bit and just give myself a little pat on the back, because I do deserve it. It’s probably my biggest thing that I’m bad at that I just don’t give myself enough credit. I’m very hard on myself.”

— Ajla Tomljanovic, who knocked out Serena Williams in the third round, after losing to Jabeur in the quarter-finals.

“It’s definitely tricky, especially when you’re hitting good serves. I was hitting a couple 120s on the serve, the return was coming back faster. Usually you expect that to happen once or twice, but it was happening a lot with her today.”

— Coco Gauff on the firepower of Caroline Garcia after losing her quarter-final to the Frenchwoman.

“Nothing more I can say than the worst day of the tournament probably in the most important moment. Nothing today.”

— Matteo Berrettini after his straight sets defeat to Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals.