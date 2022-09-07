Tusker draw in new Arsenal as they seek title three-peat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 7- FKF Premier League Defending champions Tusker have reinforced their squad ahead of the start of the new campaign with the arrival of seven new players.

The club has roped in the Kariobangi Sharks trio of Eric Mmata, Tom teka and Boniface Onyango, striker Eric Otieno from Wazito FC, goalkeeper Brian Opondo from Bidco United while youngster David Odoyo has joined from Kakamega High School.

Meanwhile, the club has also promoted midfielder Collins Otieno from their Youth set up.

Speaking to Capital Sports Tusker head coach Matano said he is happy with the new players joining the team and adds that he has no pressure heading to the new season.

“We are happy to have the new players and we now don’t have much pressure on the team although there are transfers that we did not finish, I have accepted the players at my disposal, and I will be keen to work with them,” Said Matano.

Through the last season, Tusker lost two players; Boniface Muchiri joining Ulinzi Stars and skipper Eugene Asike who moved to Sweden, joining second tier side Karlstad IF. Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano with new signing, defender Tom Teka. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

At the end of the campaign, defender Christopher Oruchum left at the end of his contract and joined Tanzanian top tier side Namungo FC while Kevin Okoth and Wellington Ochieng leave the club at the end of their contracts.

Oruchum’s absence offers a chance for Tanzanian Kalos Kirenge to battle for a starting place while new recruit Teka will also hope to battle for a regular starting team.

Meanwhile, Matano says he is elated to have had a player from the youth team rise up to the senior ranks, following up in the footsteps of Eric Zakayo and John Njuguna who have both stepped up from the Youth team to the senior side.

Despite struggling at Wazito last season, striker Eric Otieno will come in to offer competition un the striking department, with Ibrahim Joshua and Deogratius Ojok having carried the goal scoring burden last season. Tusker Senior Brand Manager and Head of Sports Chepkemoi Kilel with midfielder Collins Otieno who has been promoted from the Tusker Youth team. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Odoyo joins the team straight from Hogh School, having finished his Form Four exams this year with the Green Commandos.

“I am happy for him and I have looked at his attitude in training since joining. He has shown that he is able and capable but now it is up to him to work hard and play,” the coach said.

Meanwhile, the club has also been handed a new bus by their sponsors, Kenya Breweries Limited, who have promised more support to see the club clinch more titles.

“As a brand we are proud of the achievements of the club and we are confident with the new players that the coach and his technical bench have brought on board, we will be able to fight for the title,” said Chepkemoi Kilel, the Tusker brand head of sports.