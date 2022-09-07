New boy Mmata eyeing Golden Boot after completing Tusker switch

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – After joining 13-time FKF Premier League champions Tusker FC, Eric Mmata has set his sights on battling for the league’s golden boot in the coming season.

While at Kariobangi Sharks last term, the forward, who previously turned out for Mathare United was directly involved in 21 goals, scoring 11 and assisting 10.

He now hopes to increase his scoring tally in the coming campaign with the defending champions, stating he is ready to work harder to win a regular starting place and prove himself at the highest level.

“I want to improve my game, I want to be better than last season. I have a personal target of at least 15 goals and I am working hard to achieve it. Last season I came short of grabbing the golden boot by five goals and this season I want to battle for the top scorer award,” Mata stated. Tusker FC new signing Eric Mmata with head coach Robert Matano. PHOTO/timothy Olobulu

Head coach Robert Matano says he is confident the 26 year old will sparkle at the club, saying he comes in as a replacement for Boniface Muchiri who left mid-season for Ulinzi Stars.

Mata meanwhile says he is delighted to have joined the brewers and hopes that his goals will help them battle for a 14th Premier League title.

“I am happy to have joined the champions, I hope tusker will be better as compared to the previous clubs that I have played for. Tusker have been champions in the last two seasons and my hope is to help them to win the league for the third time in a row,” the striker added.

In the brewers’ frontline, Mmata will find stiff competition with Tanzanian Ibrahim Joshua who scored 12 goals last season as well as Deogratious Ojok who had nine.