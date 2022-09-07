Impressed, but still more work to do, AFC coach Aussems says of his young team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems says he is impressed with what he has seen with his young team over the last two friendly matches, but says there is plenty to do before the season starts to ensure they are firing from all cylinders.

The tactician returned to the country just under two weeks ago after a prolonged holiday and has seen his boys play two friendly matches, including this weekend’s 0-0 draw with Ulinzi Stars.

“I don’t really care about the result. The most important thing is that we have been working over the last 10 days and focused on the defensive attitude individually and collectively and I am satisfied with what I have seen,” the tactician.

“In the friendly against Ulinzi, we tried to make different zones and different formations and overall I was satisfied though we still have to work some more,” he added. AFC leopards defenders Tedian Esilaba and Peter Thiong’o attempt to win the ball from Ulinzi’s Stephen Etyang and Masita Masuta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“Our players are tactically weak but we need to work on that. We have been working and they are improving. My only target (in the Ulinzi game) was to see how they work in a real game situation because it is different from training.”

Once again, Leopards will be forced to work with a young squad, with players promoted mainly from the Youth Team due to their current transfer embargo enforced by FIFA.

Despite this, Aussems says he is pleased that he has managed to maintain the same squad that played last season with the only exception being John Mark Makwatta who has since left for Botswana.

He has found a new addition though with midfielder Musa Oundo who had been on loan to Kibera Black Stars last season. AFC leopards head coach Patrick Aussems passes instructions to his team. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“Already, I am used to work with these young players. I have not been able to recruit since I came here. Last season we lost almost 17 players but this season it is just one or two. We keep going with these young players and some of them have shown really good improvement,”

“They deserve to play in this league and I am confident in their abilities. These players need the experience and I will give them like I did last season. Now we have two more weeks to train before our first game and I am confident we will be okay to start,”

Leopards have not won the Premier League since 1998, and Aussems says they will give a good shot at it this season after a sixth place finish last term.