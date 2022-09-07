Commonwealth, African champion Chebet says her best is yet to come

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, SEPTEMBER 7 – She may be only 22 but Beatrice Chebet is already dominating headlines as the heir to double World 5000m champion Hellen Obiri who has transitioned into road races.

The Commonwealth and African 5000m champion closed out her season in the most perfect way, timing 14:31.03 to clinch the women’s 5000m at the Zurich Diamond Leg, the curtain raiser of the 15-leg premier one-day athletics meet.

Fellow countrywoman, World 10,000m bronze medalist Margaret Chelimo finished second in 14:31.52 as Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay came third in 14:32.11.

For her win, Chebet, also the World 5000m silver medalist, added the Diamond League women’s 5000m trophy to her medal collection, following her feats in Oregon, Mauritius and Birmingham.

However, despite her achievements, Chebet believes she is still far from the sky, which is her limit.

“Yes, I’m hoping that next year I’m coming back. I will be preparing for the Budapest World Championship and hopefully it will be the best,” the 2018 World Under 20 5000m champion said.

Part of her mission next year will be to clinch the world title, last won by Obiri in 2019 in Doha before relinquishing it to Tsegay in Oregon this past July.

While Obiri opted to compete in the women’s 10, 000m, Chebet was on the verge of inheriting her 5000m title before the powerful kick of Tsegay in the last lap proved too hot to handle.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Winning against the Ethiopian in Zurich was the perfect way for Chebet to bounce back and she admits this has stirred her confidence heading into next year.

“Yeah… I’m happy… I don’t have the words to explain but it’s just a happy night. It’s (the win) is giving me confidence for next year, I guess,” she said.

Chebet has secured her ticket to Hungary for next year’s World Championship, having won in Zurich, and will be keen to garner momentum for the Paris Olympics in 2024 by grabbing the title from Tsegay.

In the Swiss capital on Wednesday evening, Chebet admitted she had to cope with fatigue and the challenging course.

“Yeah it was good because it’ was at the last moment that I won. I guess it is time to go diving today, it’s has been a long season… since world championship until now. Today was a good performance,” she said.

The 2019 African Under 20 5000m champion added: “It’s (the track) not so much different… it’s like an indoor championship, very challenging but we have to perform.”

As Chebet’s hot streak continues, it was yet another disappointing outing for Olympic 10,000m and 5000m champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who finished fifth in 14:37.05.