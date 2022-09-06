Okutoyi’s US Open dreams ended in the second round

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Angela Okutoyi’s hopes of reaching the quarter finals at the US Open were dashed on Monday night after losing by two sets to one to eighth seed Taylah Preston.

The Kenyan teen sensation recovered from the 6-2 first set defeat to win the second set 7-6, but could not sustain the tempo in the tie breaker which the Australian won 6-1.

She had progressed into the second round, matching her achievement from the Roland Garros un France, after edging out Germany’s Carolina Kuhl by straight sets in the first round.

Okutoyi will now switch attention to the doubles where she will once again team up with Netherlands’ Rose Marie Nijkamp and will face the pair of Qavia Lopez and Johanne Christine in the first round.

She has plenty of good memories with the Dutch girl, having met on Instagram and partnered to win the Wimbledon Doubles title last month. She made history by becoming the first ever Kenyan grandslam winner.

The 18-year old Kenyan is playing the Juniors for the final time and moved to the US just after another global doubles win, romping to victory in the J1 Repentigny tournament in Canada with Polish partner Malwinka Rowinska.