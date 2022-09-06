Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Working hard! Angela Okutoyi takes a breather during a training session at the Nairobi Club. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenya

Okutoyi’s US Open dreams ended in the second round

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Angela Okutoyi’s hopes of reaching the quarter finals at the US Open were dashed on Monday night after losing by two sets to one to eighth seed Taylah Preston.

The Kenyan teen sensation recovered from the 6-2 first set defeat to win the second set 7-6, but could not sustain the tempo in the tie breaker which the Australian won 6-1.

She had progressed into the second round, matching her achievement from the Roland Garros un France, after edging out Germany’s Carolina Kuhl by straight sets in the first round.

Okutoyi will now switch attention to the doubles where she will once again team up with Netherlands’ Rose Marie Nijkamp and will face the pair of Qavia Lopez and Johanne Christine in the first round.

She has plenty of good memories with the Dutch girl, having met on Instagram and partnered to win the Wimbledon Doubles title last month. She made history by becoming the first ever Kenyan grandslam winner.

The 18-year old Kenyan is playing the Juniors for the final time and moved to the US just after another global doubles win, romping to victory in the J1 Repentigny tournament in Canada with Polish partner Malwinka Rowinska.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved