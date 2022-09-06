Connect with us

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems issues a pep talk to his team. PHOTO/timothy Olobulu

Football

It’s a lack of respect – AFC Leopards coach Aussems slams Transition Committee after league start postponement

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has slammed the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Transition Committee for their recent postponement of the start date of the new Premier League season.

The Committee pushed forward the start of the new season by a further two weeks and the Belgian tactician has termed this as a lack of respect towards teams and their planning.

“It’s a lack of respect for my job as a professional coach. We play and train according to the dates given but now they have said we will have to wait for two more weeks. Maybe some coaches don’t care but for me I plan as a professional coach,” the tactician said.

He added; “Now I have to change all my plans. It is not good for Kenyan football that we change the start of the season one week before it begins. I think we should be more professional.”

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems speaking to his team at half time during their friendly match against Ulinzi Stars. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

This is the third time that the season kick off date has been pushed and the Committee communicated to clubs that the season will now start on September 24, and not this weekend as earlier said.

Coaches need at least six weeks of pre-season training but most teams will now start the season 10 weeks after initially starting their training, and this according to the coach will hurt teams midway through.

However, it is not yet even clear whether the league will start under the dispensation of the Transition Committee with a new Government set to be sworn into office in a weeks’ time.

Also, there is a case at the Sports Disputes Tribunal where Murang’a Seal have successfully sought an order to bar APS Bomet and Fortune Sacco from being included in the fixtures until a case they have presented is heard and determined.

Seal are contesting a match against Zoo Kericho where they were accused of abandoning the match despite being present, as they had protested the lack of a well equipped ambulance.

