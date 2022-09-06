How conversation with ‘Sule’ made Sports CS Amina fall in love with cycling

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, SEPTEMBER 6 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has recounted how she developed a keen interest in cycling after a conversation with Kenyan cyclist Suleiman ‘Sule’ Kangangi.

Kangangi passed away two Saturdays ago after he was involved in a high-speed crash at the Overland gravel race in Vermont, a cycling competition involving approximately 900 participants.

Amina eulogised the 33-year-old as a passionate cyclist who was always ready to break down the nitty-gritty of the sport to anyone he encountered.

“I met him a few times and he explained to me about cycling in a layman’s language. From then on, I started attending more cycling events in the country and even abroad. He explained, in a simple way, the discipline around cycling and the potential of Kenya as a giant in the sport,” Amina said.

The CS further said the demise of the cyclist, who has previously represented Kenya at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and Gold Coast respectively, had great plans to grow cycling in Kenya by nurturing upcoming talents.

“He was very passionate about cycling as he was about anything else. He explained to me how he was mentoring others in the sport and what he intended to do. He came with some of you, his fellow cyclists, to see me in my office. Together, we can make this dream come true,” she said.

Amina also revealed that the cyclist’s death has not only dealt a hammer blow to Kenya but has also touched the soul of the whole world, including former head of the delegation of the European Union to Kenya, Simon Mordue.

“While I was in Brussels, I received a lot of messages and one in particular was from him (Mordue). He used to be great friends with Sule and we would usually have conference calls with him in my office. He messaged me to tell me that we have lost a great man as a country. When he finds the time, he will come to console with us,” she said.

The CS was speaking at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday afternoon during a memorial service for Kangangi, attended by hundreds of cyclists as well as Ministry of Sports officials.

Speaking at the same function, Sports Kenya director-general Pius Metto encouraged Kangangi’s peers to pick up from where he left as far as his vision is concerned.

“The cruel hand of death has snatched away this man who had a great vision to take cycling to the next level. We pray to God to give us the grace to continue from where he left off. Let us work together to see to completion what our brother had said,” Metto said.

The late Kangangi will be laid to rest at the Kiplombe cemetery in Eldoret on Thursday.