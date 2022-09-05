We deserve to be in the Premier League, says Murang’a Seal coach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – In the event that Wazito FC will make good their threat and fail to honour FKF Premier League matches, Murang’a Seal have said they deserve to be handed the slot having lost by them on the away goal rule in the relegation and promotion play-off.

Seal won the return leg 3-2, having earlier lost the first leg 2-1, but Wazito edged them out to remain in the top tier on the away goal rule.

However, Wazito have since said they will not play in next season’s top flight, whose start has now been deferred by a further two weeks, if the current confusion in football management is not sorted out.

On the other hand, Seal are also at the Sports Disputes Tribunal and have successfully managed to get an order restraining the promotion of APS Bomet and Fortune Sacco until a case they have filed is heard and determined. Muranga Seal head coach Charles Nyaberi issues instruction to one of his players during their friendly match against Tusker FC. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I believe we deserve to be in the Premier League. Not just looking at the circumstances surrounding Wazito, but also looking at our performance in the National Super League last season,” said Vincent Nyaberi, the Seal coach, also a former Thika United skipper.

He added; “If Wazito do not play in the league, I believe we deserve to be given that chance because we played against them in the play-off. We are ready anytime.”

Seal are at the Tribunal challenging a decision to dock them points by the FKF Transition Committee over a match against Shabana, where they did not play due to lack of an ambulance.

According to Nyaberi, they honored the fixture but declined to take to the pitch due to the absence of an ambulance which is mandatory, but says he was surprised when the Transition Committee docked them points for allegedly failing to turn up for the game. Murang’a Seal head coach Charles Nyaberi issuing instructions on the touchline

But, the decision of their appeal might be hinged on an earlier decision by the Tribunal which stated that the Transition Committee did not have legal powers to make any judicial decisions without the constitutional FKF bodies.

This now throws the whole league into confusion and Seal hope to be beneficiaries in case the Tribunal rules in their favour.

“We have resumed training and we are in the first week now. We are getting ready and if we are given the chance, we are ready to play,” Nyaberi added.

Seal played a friendly match against Premier League champions Tusker FC, losing 4-3.