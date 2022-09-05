Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Juventus players including new signing French player Paul Pogba (6L) during a training session in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 21

Football

Pogba back in training for Juventus

Published

ROME, Italy, Sep 5Paul Pogba is back training for his team Juventus as he recovers from his knee injury, the Serie A club confirmed to AFP on Monday.

A spokesperson for Juve told AFP that France midfielder Pogba did some of his work on the training field on Sunday and Monday, but did not give an indication as to when he might return to action.

Pogba chose not to have surgery on the meniscus in his right knee, which he injured while training for Juve in July, in a bid to make the World Cup with his country this winter.

The former Manchester United player is expected back in action this month but will miss his team’s Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday and their home fixture with Benfica the follow week.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved