Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama hands over a jersey and signed ball to Deputy President William Ruto when he paid the team a courtesy call at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday October 12, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

I will make your dreams come true – President-Elect Ruto says on sports

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – While his response did not carry much weight in assurance that his Presidency will solve the current confusion in football and some sectors of the sporting industry, President Elect William Ruto perhaps offered a slight hope that his government will provide solutions.

Queried by a journalist on what his plans were in sports and especially on the stadia issue which has been of massive concern, the incoming Head of State said;

“The same way the people of Kenya have made my dream come true, that a citizen from nowhere can make it, I will work hard and we will deliver on these dreams that have stagnated,” Ruto said as he made his first address following the confirmation of his election by the Supreme Court.

 

Deputy President William Ruto listens to Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa as Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia and Sports Kenya Chairman Fred Muteti listen in at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on October 12, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

He added; “We will work hard to deliver on our commitment (in our manifesto) so that people who have dreams and their dreams have stagnated or died because there were no opportunities, we will create those opportunities so that people who have aspirations can also attain or make their dreams come true.”

The current state of football in the country is in a mess, with various cases at the Sports Disputes Tribunal derailing the start of the new season as well as the validity of the last campaign.

Kenya is currently under suspension from World Football governing body FIFA over government interference after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the Football Kenya Federation and created a Caretaker Committee, which later morphed into a transition committee.

The football fraternity is waiting on whether a new Cabinet Secretary will come into office and if he or she will agree to negotiate with FIFA or the ousted FKF regime to solve the fiasco.

Ousted FKF boss Nick Mwendwa who has been a constant visitor in the corridors of justice over alleged corruption charges posted a cryptic tweet just after the Supreme Court Verdict, indicating that things might be back to normal.

