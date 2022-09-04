Connect with us

Shock as Oilers player is stabbed to death in Nakuru

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – The Menengai Oilers and Kenyan rugby fraternity is in mourning after a player of the Kenya Cup side was stabbed to death by unknown assailants on a motorbike in the Rift Valley city on Saturday night.

According to the club, the unnamed player and a teammate were attacked as they headed out of an entertainment establishment where they had gone to watch a football match.

“The player was in the company of another, who is now receiving medical attention at a local hospital, were enroute home at from watching a soccer match when it is said the Boda Boda gang dramatically accosted and stabbed them several times,” a statement from the club posted on their social media handles said.

It adds; “We would like to report that the injured player is in stable condition and cooperating with the police to provide any information that would help establish the motive of the attack and lead to the arrest of the unknown persons involved.”

The club further said that the motive of the attack is not yet known adding that the matter is now in police hands.

The incident evokes fresh memories of the vicious murder of former Nakuru RFC player Mike Okombe in 2017.

