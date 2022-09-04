Omanyala beaten by World Champ Noah Lyles in Berlin

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala was beaten to second by double 200m World Champion Noah Lyles in the 100m at the ISTAF Berlin Continental Tour Silver event on Sunday evening.

Lyles, who won his second 200m World title in Eugene last month clocked a season’s best time of 9.95sec in half his preferred distance.

Omanyala finished second in a time of 10.11secs ahead of Great Britain’s Jeremiah Azu who timed 10.16secs.

This was a consecutive second place finish for the Commonwealth Games champion who lost by a hundredth of a second last week to World Championship silver medalist Marvin Bracy in another Continental Tour silver event in Switzerland.

His final race of the season will be in Croatia at the Memorial Borisa Hanžekovića, a Continental Tour Gold event where he hopes to finish his season on a high.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games champion Beatrice Chebet dominated the women’s 5,000m, winning in a time of 14:44.25, miles ahead of Elly Henes of the USA who clocked 14:52.87 to come second.

Another Kenyan, Selah Busienei who competed at the Commonwealth Games last month finished third in a time of 15:10.14 while Eva Cherono was fifth in 15:27.87.

In the men’s 1500m, recently crowned World Under-20 Champion Reynold Cheruiyot won the race in a time of 3:35.04, edging out Great Britain’s George Mills in a sprint finish, the later clocking 3:35.30.