Class of their own: KPA break Equity vault in huge KBF Premier League win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) concluded their successful outing in the capital with a well worked, well earned 80-60 victory over Equity Dumas in a Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Men’s Premier League tie at the Nyayo Gymnasium on Sunday.

The win makes it back to back victories for the Mombasa based side who on Saturday earned a routine victory over Nairobi City Thunder, to underline their title credentials this season.

Eugene Adera once again played a starring role for the dockers as he sunk 20 points, aiding them to the massive victory.

John Wiljass was also in good scoring form dropping 17 while Nick Ogol also recorded double digits, contributing 11 points. KPA’s Joseph Khaemba vies for the ball with Equity’s Victor Bosire. PHOTO/timothy Olobulu

“We looked at Equity and how they play and we knew their strength was on three-point shooting. We worked hard to deny them any shooting space and on the offensive, we ensured that our shots were accurate. It is a huge win for us and a morale boost,” said Sammy Kiki, the KPA head coach.

His counterpart Carrey ‘T9’ Odhiambo was gracious in defeat and said; “It was a bad day in office today. So many things did not work out for us but we will go back to the drawing board and improve.”

The bankers missed the services of their dangerous shooter Feisal Aden who was barred from playing due to incomplete paperwork after his transfer from a Somali club.

They started well and despite a strong KPA offensive, managed to lead by half a basket, scores standing at 15-14 at the break. Eugene Adera of KPA attempts to find a way past Victor Bosire of KPA. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

But, their house came tumbling down like a pack of cards as they only managed to score five points with KPA scoring 20, Adera and Job Byron turning on the style.

They went to the halftime break leading 34-20.

But, when play resumed in the second half, Equity came with a different strategy and it worked well for them and they bridged the 14 point gap, reducing the deficit to a single point at 35-34.

But, their cookie crambled and the would-be comeback fell flat, with coach Odhiambo calling a time out with 3:29 to play after some intricate passing from Adera constantly opened up their rear.

The time out didn’t seal the leak and the dockers went to the end of the third quarter with a 10-point lead, despite being outscored 22018 by the home side.

In the final quarter, KPA laid down the marker and some good rotation by coach Kiki for KPA especially between point guards Lenox Wanje and Tobias Odhiambo ensured they were always fresh.