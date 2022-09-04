Angie Okutoyi stops Germany’s Kuhl, sails into US Open second round

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Angela Okutoyi began her Junior US Open campaign on a high, digging deep before edging out German Carolina Kuhl by straight sets on Sunday evening to progress to the second round.

Okutoyi arrived in the USA fresh from winning the doubles title at the J1 Repentigny Tournament in Canada and less than 24 hours after touching down in the States, she continued her winning run.

She won the tight game in sets of 7-6. 7-5 to book a second round ticket. The last time these two met was in 2021 during the JA Cape Town in South Africa where Okutoyi suffered a 6-2, 6-3 second round loss.

The Kenyan teen sensation will take on Australia’s Taylah Preston who beat American Alyssa Ahn two sets to one.

She won the opening set with a 6-0 whitewash, but the American bounced back to win the second set 6-3. In the tie breaker, the Aussie girl raised her game again to win 6-1.

Okutoyi, playing her final Junior Grandslam tournament had said her target is to get to at least the quarter finals, beating her achievement in Australia where she reached the third round.

At the French Open, she reached the second round while she was eliminated in the first round in Wimbledon, where she however made history by winning the girls’ doubles.