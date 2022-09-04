Connect with us

Angela Okutoyi with her Polish partner Malwina Rowinska after winning the doubles. PHOTO/Courtesy

Kenya

After another global doubles win, Angie Okutoyi rolls sleeves for US Open

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Angela Okutoyi arrived in the United States on Saturday evening, just less than 24 hours after making another piece of history, winning the doubles title at the J1 Repentigny Tournament in Canada.

The tournament is a tune-up junior tournament ahead of the US Open and Okutoyi ensured she earned massive boost of confidence with victory, following in just over a month after she became the first ever Kenyan grandslam winner when she conquered Wimbledon.

Alongside Polish partner Malwina Rowinska, the duo fought from a set down to win 2-1 and clinch the title against the pair of Ella Sidel (Germany) and Amelia Waligora (Belgium).

They suffered a 3-6 defeat in the opening set, but clinched the second 6-2 to tie the game and put up a spirited performance in the tie breaker to win 10-8 and bag the crown.

Angella Okutoyi credits her grandmother who she calls ‘The Drive’ for her tennis success

“Definitely I feel very excited because it was a tough tournament. I earned very good experience and the atmosphere was also great and it prepared me well for the US Open. I am more than delighted to have capped that off with a win,” Okutoyi told Capital Sport.

She added; “It has added me some motivation for the US Open and I hope to do well especially in the singles.”

While she has been making history in the doubles, the 18-year old has not quite hit it off superbly in the singles, having reached the second round in Canada.

Heading to the Flashing Meadows, she hopes to write a different story. In a previous interview, she said her target was to reach the quarter finals.

She starts off her campaign on Sunday evening against German Carolina Kuhl in the round of 64.

