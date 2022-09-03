Connect with us

Emmanuel Korir competing in the Olympics 800m. PHOTO/Reuters

Athletics

World Champs Korir, Fraser-Pryce suffer rare defeats at Brussels Diamond League

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Sep 2 – World Champions Emmanuel Korir and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce suffered shock defeats at the Diamond League meet in Brussels on Friday.

Korir, the Olympic champion is in top form this season but was humbled in the Belgian capital, finishing third in a photo finish to clock 1:44.12 in a race won by World 1500m champion Jake Whiteman of Britain who timed a personal best of 1:43.65.

Algerian Djamel Sedjati beat Korir on the line to finish second in 1:44.12.

-Krop reign supreme-

In the men’s 5000m, World silver medalist Jacob Krop set a World Lead after running a fantastic race to win in a Personal Best time of 12:45.71 ahead of American Grant Fisher who timed an American record of 12:46.96 to smash Bernard Lagat’s time of 12:53.60.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Nicholas Kimeli settled for third place in 12:50.97.

The men’s 5000m attracted a deep field that also included world silver medallist in 10,000m Stanley Waithaka of Kenya, Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Simiu, World bronze medallist Oscar Chelimo of Uganda and Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha.

In the women’s 400m, Mary Moraa the World bronze medallist in 800m and Commonwealth Games champion attained Budapest World Championships qualification mark after clocking 50.19 which was a National Record as well despite finishing fourth.

– Fraser-Pryce beaten-

There was a similar upset in the women’s 100m, Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson trumping five-time world champion Fraser-Pryce.

Jackson, crowned 200m world champion in Oregon in July — also ahead of Fraser-Pryce, clocked 10.73sec in a photo-finish with her teammate, at one-hundredth of a second.

“It felt good. I wanted to execute a good start,” said the versatile Jackson, who has stepped down into the sprints on the back of being an extremely proficient 400m performer.

“I was excited. I wanted to come out here and perform my very best and come out next week and do the same” at the Diamond League finals in Zurich.

On the track where in 2011 Jamaica’s Yohan Blake famously ran 19.26sec — the second fastest time ever — current world bronze medallist Erriyon Knighton failed to get close to that meeting record.

The 18-year-old American clocked 20.07sec for victory ahead of Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic, in 20.18sec.

One of the best performances of the night belonged to Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, the Puerto Rican racing to an impressive victory in the 100m hurdles in 12.27sec, a new meet record and just one-hundredth of her personal best.

Brazil’s world champion Alison Dos Santos also made no mistake in the men’s 400m hurdles, winning in 47.54sec for a sixth victory of the season in the Diamond League.

“It was a very competitive field and I´m very happy with my result,” said the Brazilian.

“This year has been incredible for me. I’ve basically won everything that there was to win: the world title, the Diamond League.

“I’m very motivated to do even better next year. We have a great generation of 400m hurdle runners and it´s always great to compete against athletes like (Rai) Benjamin, (Khallifah) Rosser and Karsten (Warholm). We push each other to a higher level.”

Of the three rivals named, only Rosser was present in Brussels, finishing second, 0.34sec off Dos Santos’ pace.

