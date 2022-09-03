Connect with us

Boomerang's Victor Morecha (L) evades a tackle from NCPB's Peter Omondi during their league tie at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday/OMONDI ONYATTA

“We are not there yet,” NCPB’s Eshikumo says despite Boomerang thrashing

Omondi Onyatta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, SEPTEMBER 3 – National Cereals and Produce Board men’s handball coach Dan Eshikumo believes his charges have to improve on their defensive awareness if they are to win this season’s league title.

The defending champions tore apart minnows Boomerang 44-11 in an afternoon tie at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday to maintain a stranglehold on the league leadership.

“Today’s game was good…what we had wanted to do, we managed to do and I am happy about that. However, there are a few areas I noted, which we can improve on in our next match. For instance, I noticed there were a few loopholes in our defence and this we intend to fine tune,” Eshikumo said.

The match began at a frenetic pace as Boomerang drew first blood and frustrated their experienced opponents for the first quarter of the game.

However, NCPB’s soon asserted dominance and by half time, were leading 20-6.

Timothy Kirimi, Snox Collins and Robert Maranga were the top scorers for the defending champions with seven goals whereas Mendel Josephat, George Odero, Moses Macharia and Victor Morecha contributed two goals each for the 15th-placed Boomerang.

Eshikumo described the game as a stroll for his charges, adding that the lacklustre start by the lads was part of their strategy to woo in their opponents before dealing a hammer blow.

“In the first five minutes, we tend to lay back and let our opponents control the game. This is part of our strategy to analyse them and understand their game plan. Today’s match was not as tough as our previous ones so it was a good opportunity for us to build up to our next tie,” the tactician added.

With their closest challengers Ulinzi not in action over the weekend, NCPB sit atop the standings with 16 points as Boomerang remain winless after eight rounds.

In another men’s tie of the day, Radzi Stower led the scoring charts with nine goals to lead Buccaneers to a narrow 30-26 win over Inspired Boys.

Inspired Boys had earlier edged out Nairobi City Council 34-30.

Dan Ngoni (eight) and Amos Okwoko (five) were the leading scorers for the losers.

In the women’s division, league leaders Nairobi Water brushed aside fourth-placed Net Navigators 40-18 who had earlier walloped New Hope 36-14.

